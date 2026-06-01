Q1 EPS Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) - HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.70 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.83.

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $404,950. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 26,198 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,733.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,918,326 shares in the company, valued at $146,120,582.82. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 166,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,132,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,385 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $450,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $518,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 273.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 795.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Corcept Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Corcept Therapeutics to $135 from $110 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling greater confidence in upside potential. Canaccord Genuity price target update

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Corcept Therapeutics to $135 from $110 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling greater confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted its 2026 earnings estimates for CORT, including higher Q3, Q4, and full-year EPS forecasts, while maintaining a buy rating and $95 target. Higher profit expectations often support the stock. HC Wainwright estimate revisions

HC Wainwright lifted its 2026 earnings estimates for CORT, including higher Q3, Q4, and full-year EPS forecasts, while maintaining a buy rating and $95 target. Higher profit expectations often support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Corcept said it plans to resubmit the NDA for relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome, which keeps a key pipeline asset alive and appears to be the main business-specific catalyst behind the recent rally. Relacorilant NDA resubmission article

Corcept said it plans to resubmit the NDA for relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome, which keeps a key pipeline asset alive and appears to be the main business-specific catalyst behind the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Stockholders approved an expanded incentive plan and board-related matters at the 2026 annual meeting; this is supportive of governance but not a major immediate earnings driver. Stockholders approve expanded incentive plan and board

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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