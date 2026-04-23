Q1 EPS Estimate for Vitesse Energy Reduced by Analyst

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitesse Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.10 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTS

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.69. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,158 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vitesse Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vitesse Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vitesse Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here