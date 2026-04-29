Q1 EPS Estimates for Alpha Cognition Cut by HC Wainwright

Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG - Free Report) - HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alpha Cognition in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Cognition's current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpha Cognition's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alpha Cognition in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Cognition from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

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Alpha Cognition Stock Down 3.6%

Alpha Cognition stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 202.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Cognition by 1,698.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,070,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,642 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,672,168 shares of the company's stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 576,516 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 291,868 shares of the company's stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Cognition by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 215,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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