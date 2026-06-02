Q1 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic Lifted by Zacks Research

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic's current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 20.75%.The business had revenue of $448.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $197.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $180.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $852,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,931,426.56. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,537 shares in the company, valued at $755,410.50. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,942 shares of company stock worth $2,935,864. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

More Cirrus Logic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cirrus Logic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $8.08 from $7.97, signaling improved earnings expectations for the next fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $8.08 from $7.97, signaling improved earnings expectations for the next fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: FY2028 EPS estimates were increased to $8.53 from $7.95, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term profit outlook for Cirrus Logic NASDAQ: CRUS .

FY2028 EPS estimates were increased to $8.53 from $7.95, reinforcing a more favorable longer-term profit outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted several quarterly estimates, including Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may support investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Analysts also lifted several quarterly estimates, including Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q3 2028, and Q4 2028, which may support investor confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained its Hold rating on the stock, indicating the revisions were positive but not strong enough to change its overall stance.

Zacks Research maintained its rating on the stock, indicating the revisions were positive but not strong enough to change its overall stance. Negative Sentiment: Not all estimates moved higher: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2027 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts, showing some near-term variability in expectations.

Not all estimates moved higher: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2027 and Q2 2028 EPS forecasts, showing some near-term variability in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The current consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $8.01, so some of the upgraded projections are still only slightly above the broader market view.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company's product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

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