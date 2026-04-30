Q1 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer Increased by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report released on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

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Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Frankly Finances LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Frankly Finances LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,340 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.74%.

Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared a slightly higher quarterly distribution: Energy Transfer announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3375/share (record May 8, payable May 20), a 0.7% increase versus the prior payout and implying a near-7% yield — supports demand from income-focused investors and helps underpin the unit price.

Declared a slightly higher quarterly distribution: Energy Transfer announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3375/share (record May 8, payable May 20), a 0.7% increase versus the prior payout and implying a near-7% yield — supports demand from income-focused investors and helps underpin the unit price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades to near-term EPS: US Capital Advisors raised several 2027/2028 forecasts (Q1 2027 to $0.31, Q3 to $0.33, Q4 to $0.34 and FY2028 to $1.31), signaling slightly improved near-term earnings expectations from this boutique shop — a modest bullish catalyst for the shares.

Analyst upgrades to near-term EPS: US Capital Advisors raised several 2027/2028 forecasts (Q1 2027 to $0.31, Q3 to $0.33, Q4 to $0.34 and FY2028 to $1.31), signaling slightly improved near-term earnings expectations from this boutique shop — a modest bullish catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media coverage highlights investor interest and an intra-day uptick despite broader market weakness. Energy Transfer LP (ET) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Recent media coverage highlights investor interest and an intra-day uptick despite broader market weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and attention pieces are resurfacing as ET has delivered solid multi-year returns; analysts and retail interest are re-evaluating the partnership’s valuation vs. fundamentals. Assessing Energy Transfer (ET) Valuation After Strong Multi Year Return Performance

Valuation and attention pieces are resurfacing as ET has delivered solid multi-year returns; analysts and retail interest are re-evaluating the partnership’s valuation vs. fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly EPS miss still a headwind: Energy Transfer reported $0.25 EPS in its last quarter versus a $0.34 consensus (though revenue beat materially). That earnings shortfall remains a caution for investors and could cap upside until execution/earnings consistency improves.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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