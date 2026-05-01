Q2 Earnings Estimate for CTS Issued By Sidoti (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CTS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for CTS's current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for CTS's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.83 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.46%.CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS.

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CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CTS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CTS

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CTS's payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in CTS by 103.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,266 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 357.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

CTS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CTS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — CTS reported $0.62 EPS and $139.2M revenue, topping estimates and showing broad-based growth, which is the primary near-term catalyst for the stock rally. CTS (CTS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q1 results beat consensus — CTS reported $0.62 EPS and $139.2M revenue, topping estimates and showing broad-based growth, which is the primary near-term catalyst for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised / slightly above FY guidance — CTS set FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.35–$2.45 and revenue guidance of $560M–$580M, roughly in line to modestly above consensus, supporting confidence in forward earnings. CTS outlines 2026 guidance of $560M-$580M sales and $2.35-$2.45 adjusted EPS

Raised / slightly above FY guidance — CTS set FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.35–$2.45 and revenue guidance of $560M–$580M, roughly in line to modestly above consensus, supporting confidence in forward earnings. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raises longer‑term estimates — Sidoti lifted FY2027 estimates substantially (to $2.89 from $2.71) and nudged FY2026 to $2.43, indicating an improved medium‑term view that likely underpins investor enthusiasm.

Sidoti raises longer‑term estimates — Sidoti lifted FY2027 estimates substantially (to $2.89 from $2.71) and nudged FY2026 to $2.43, indicating an improved medium‑term view that likely underpins investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and materials — Management held an earnings call and released slides/press release that emphasized diversified market growth and narrowed outlook; these materials provide color but largely reinforce the beat and guidance. CTS Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Company commentary and materials — Management held an earnings call and released slides/press release that emphasized diversified market growth and narrowed outlook; these materials provide color but largely reinforce the beat and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — Multiple transcripts and summaries (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Seeking Alpha slide deck) are circulating; useful for detail but largely repeat the beat/guidance story. CTS Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst and media coverage — Multiple transcripts and summaries (Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Seeking Alpha slide deck) are circulating; useful for detail but largely repeat the beat/guidance story. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut several near‑term quarterly estimates — the same Sidoti note reduced Q1 2027 (to $0.55 from $0.59), Q3/Q4 2026 and trimmed Q2/Q3 2026/2027 by small amounts, introducing some near‑term earnings uncertainty despite stronger FY views.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Further Reading

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