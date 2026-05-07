Q2 Earnings Estimate for Enpro Issued By Sidoti (NYSE:NPO)

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enpro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Enpro's current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Enpro's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.00.

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Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $306.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. Enpro has a one year low of $167.56 and a one year high of $309.93.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,728,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,840,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,497,000 after buying an additional 386,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,571,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Enpro

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Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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