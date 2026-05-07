Q2 Earnings Estimate for Global Industrial Issued By Sidoti

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial's current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Global Industrial's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Industrial has an average rating of "Hold".

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Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.13 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Global Industrial's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Global Industrial by 114.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Global Industrial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Global Industrial by 44,402.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company's stock.

Global Industrial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue topped expectations — Net sales rose 9.2% year-over-year to $350.4M, above consensus, showing demand rebound and driving improved operating income and margin. Read More.

Q1 revenue topped expectations — Net sales rose 9.2% year-over-year to $350.4M, above consensus, showing demand rebound and driving improved operating income and margin. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved — Operating income increased ~13% to $20.6M and operating margin expanded to ~5.9%, supporting the company’s underlying cash generation. Read More.

Profitability improved — Operating income increased ~13% to $20.6M and operating margin expanded to ~5.9%, supporting the company’s underlying cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a dividend — Quarterly dividend of $0.28 (3.7% yield annualized) was announced with record/ex-dividend dates in May, which can support income-focused demand for the shares. (Company release)

Board declared a dividend — Quarterly dividend of $0.28 (3.7% yield annualized) was announced with record/ex-dividend dates in May, which can support income-focused demand for the shares. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 details and management commentary are available — Earnings call and transcripts provide color on channel performance, inventory and outlook; read the call transcript for management’s explanations. Read More. • Read More.

Full Q1 details and management commentary are available — Earnings call and transcripts provide color on channel performance, inventory and outlook; read the call transcript for management’s explanations. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus — GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.39 vs. the ~$0.41 consensus (miss of ~$0.02), which likely disappointed short-term traders despite the revenue beat. Read More.

EPS missed consensus — GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.39 vs. the ~$0.41 consensus (miss of ~$0.02), which likely disappointed short-term traders despite the revenue beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and higher volume — Coverage notes investors reacted to the mixed print and value profile; intraday volume ran roughly double average, consistent with heavier selling pressure. Read More.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company NYSE: GIC is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company's product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

Further Reading

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