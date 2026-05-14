Q2 Earnings Estimate for Unum Group Issued By Zacks Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $326,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $2,552,414. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its earnings outlook for Unum Group across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling slightly softer profitability expectations ahead. Unum Group analyst estimates update

Zacks Research cut its earnings outlook for Unum Group across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling slightly softer profitability expectations ahead. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered near-term quarterly EPS estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028, which can weigh on sentiment by implying less earnings momentum than previously expected. Unum Group analyst estimates update

The firm also lowered near-term quarterly EPS estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q1 2028, which can weigh on sentiment by implying less earnings momentum than previously expected. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating, suggesting the stock still has stable but not especially compelling upside based on the current view. Unum Group analyst estimates update

Zacks maintained a rating, suggesting the stock still has stable but not especially compelling upside based on the current view. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate cuts, the revisions were modest and the broader full-year 2026 consensus remains near Zacks’ view, which may limit the selling pressure. Unum Group analyst estimates update

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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