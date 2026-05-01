Q2 Earnings Estimate for Zeta Global Issued By KeyCorp

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global's current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zeta Global's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.27.

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Zeta Global Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.Zeta Global's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 480,495 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,802,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 867,540 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $13,976,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Zeta Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Zeta Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose sharply (reported ~$396M) and EPS topped estimates, reinforcing the company's growth narrative and validating demand for new products. BusinessWire Release

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue rose sharply (reported ~$396M) and EPS topped estimates, reinforcing the company's growth narrative and validating demand for new products. Positive Sentiment: Company raised revenue guidance for Q2 and FY2026 (Q2: $419M–$422M; FY: ~ $1.8B), a “beats-and-raises” signal that typically supports multiple expansion for growth names. Press Release / Slides

Company raised revenue guidance for Q2 and FY2026 (Q2: $419M–$422M; FY: ~ $1.8B), a “beats-and-raises” signal that typically supports multiple expansion for growth names. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: KeyCorp maintains an “Overweight” rating and $22 price target while modeling EPS growth (FY2026 ~ $0.16; FY2027 ~ $0.44), signaling upside from current estimates. MarketBeat Analyst Note

Analyst support: KeyCorp maintains an “Overweight” rating and $22 price target while modeling EPS growth (FY2026 ~ $0.16; FY2027 ~ $0.44), signaling upside from current estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights AI tailwinds and investor interest ahead of the print, which can amplify momentum but doesn't guarantee sustained earnings improvement. Yahoo Finance

Media coverage highlights AI tailwinds and investor interest ahead of the print, which can amplify momentum but doesn't guarantee sustained earnings improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and materials are available for detail review — useful for investors who want management commentary on margin trajectory and Athena product adoption. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and materials are available for detail review — useful for investors who want management commentary on margin trajectory and Athena product adoption. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still a work in progress — Zeta reports a negative net margin and a negative trailing P/E; investors will want to see consistent margin improvement, not just top-line beats.

Profitability still a work in progress — Zeta reports a negative net margin and a negative trailing P/E; investors will want to see consistent margin improvement, not just top-line beats. Negative Sentiment: The company did not provide clear EPS guidance in the update (revenue guidance only), leaving some uncertainty around near‑term earnings visibility.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

See Also

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