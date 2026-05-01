Q2 Earnings Forecast for CECO Issued By Northland Securities

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental's current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for CECO Environmental's FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CECO. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.83.

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CECO Environmental Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $74.14 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company's stock.

CECO Environmental News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CECO Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several near- and long-term EPS forecasts (multiple quarterly increases and material raises to FY2026 and FY2027). Notably, Northland lifted FY2026 to $1.86 (from $1.44) and FY2027 to $2.61 (from $2.02), signaling stronger expected profitability that supports a higher valuation for CECO.

Northland Securities raised several near- and long-term EPS forecasts (multiple quarterly increases and material raises to FY2026 and FY2027). Notably, Northland lifted FY2026 to $1.86 (from $1.44) and FY2027 to $2.61 (from $2.02), signaling stronger expected profitability that supports a higher valuation for CECO. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target to $90 and maintained a "buy" rating — a meaningful upward re‑rating versus the current price that can attract buying interest. Article Title

Needham & Company raised its price target to $90 and maintained a "buy" rating — a meaningful upward re‑rating versus the current price that can attract buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CECO received a composite rating upgrade reported on MSN, which can improve investor sentiment and broaden interest. Article Title

CECO received a composite rating upgrade reported on MSN, which can improve investor sentiment and broaden interest. Neutral Sentiment: Northland trimmed its Q2 2026 estimate slightly (to $0.32 from $0.33). This is a very small revision and likely has limited direct impact on near-term share price compared with the larger upward revisions elsewhere.

Northland trimmed its Q2 2026 estimate slightly (to $0.32 from $0.33). This is a very small revision and likely has limited direct impact on near-term share price compared with the larger upward revisions elsewhere. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is investigating the proposed sale of Thermon Group to CECO, probing the adequacy of price and process; such inquiries can delay the deal, increase transactional risk, or lead to litigation — a downside catalyst for CECO until resolved. Article Title

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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