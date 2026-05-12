Q2 Earnings Forecast for electroCore Issued By HC Wainwright

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of electroCore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore's current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 1,956.38% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

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A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 27th. upgraded electroCore to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded electroCore from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on electroCore

electroCore Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ECOR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. electroCore has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 857.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel S. Goldberger sold 16,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $96,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 291,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,655.42. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

electroCore News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting electroCore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for electroCore, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations than before. electroCore analyst estimate update

Brookline Capital Markets raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for electroCore, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations than before. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $18 price target, signaling continued bullish longer-term sentiment even as it trimmed some near-term forecasts. electroCore analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $18 price target, signaling continued bullish longer-term sentiment even as it trimmed some near-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, while Brookline also cut its Q2 and Q4 2026 forecasts, reflecting ongoing expectations for losses in the near term. electroCore analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright lowered its Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, while Brookline also cut its Q2 and Q4 2026 forecasts, reflecting ongoing expectations for losses in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change in the reported share count, so it does not appear to be a major trading catalyst. electroCore short interest update

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company's lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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