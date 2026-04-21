Q2 Earnings Forecast for Euroseas Issued By Noble Financial

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Free Report) - Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Euroseas' current full-year earnings is $17.52 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas' FY2026 earnings at $17.34 EPS.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.83 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESEA

Euroseas Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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