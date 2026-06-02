Q2 Earnings Forecast for Korro Bio Issued By Lifesci Capital

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO - Free Report) - Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. Lifesci Capital analyst T. Pardo-Garcia expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio's current full-year earnings is ($5.38) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Korro Bio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($4.57) EPS.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,834.48% and a negative return on equity of 117.86%.

Get Korro Bio alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Clear Str raised shares of Korro Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRRO

Korro Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Korro Bio by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 2,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,715,437.25. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Edward T. Mathers bought 207,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,591.23. This trade represents a 18.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 1,657,320 shares of company stock worth $18,412,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company's pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Korro Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korro Bio wasn't on the list.

While Korro Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here