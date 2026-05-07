Q2 Earnings Forecast for SMMT Issued By HC Wainwright

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT - Free Report) - HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Summit Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

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Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMMT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.58.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,371,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,379,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,056 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 36,391,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,030,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,205,272 shares of the company's stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 667,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company's stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit's lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

Further Reading

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