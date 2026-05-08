Q2 Earnings Forecast for Solid Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Power's current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Power's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 485.47%.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLDP. Zacks Research upgraded Solid Power to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Power has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLDP

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,896 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,246 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Solid Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Solid Power by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company's stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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