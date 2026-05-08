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Q2 Earnings Forecast for Solid Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Solid Power to ($0.12) from ($0.13) and maintains a Buy rating with a $7.00 price target.
  • Solid Power reported quarterly EPS of ($0.06), beating the consensus of ($0.12) while missing revenue estimates ($3.07M vs. $3.33M), but remains unprofitable with a deeply negative net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed (two Buys, one Hold, one Sell) with a consensus target of $7.00; the stock trades around $2.92 with a market cap of about $644 million and a 52-week range of $1.19–$8.86.
  • Five stocks we like better than Solid Power.

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Power's current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solid Power's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 485.47%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLDP. Zacks Research upgraded Solid Power to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Power has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLDP

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,896 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,246 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Solid Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Solid Power by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company's stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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