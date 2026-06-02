Q2 Earnings Forecast for WMB Issued By US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies' current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.Williams Companies's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS.

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WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:WMB opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540,556 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $287,644,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,627,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,344.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,105,570 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $125,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,546 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,632 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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