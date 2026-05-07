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Q2 EPS Estimate for ADC Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
ADC Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright cut Q2 2026 EPS estimates to ($0.19) from ($0.17) while maintaining a Buy rating and an $8 price target; the firm's FY2026 EPS view is ($0.86) versus a consensus of ($0.82).
  • Recent quarter missed on EPS — ADC reported ($0.21) per share versus a ($0.19) consensus, though revenue of $20.85 million topped estimates of $19.99 million.
  • Significant insider selling: major shareholder Redmile sold 2,634,506 shares at an average $3.28 (a 17.2% reduction), and insiders have sold 5,880,415 shares in the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE ADCT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.83. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc sold 2,634,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $8,641,179.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,666,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,877.68. This trade represents a 17.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,880,415 shares of company stock worth $19,641,067. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 8,477,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,035 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,144 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to treat hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. By marrying the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic payloads, the company aims to maximize tumor cell eradication while limiting off-target toxicity.

At the core of ADC Therapeutics' portfolio is loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, a CD19-directed ADC that received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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