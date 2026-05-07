Q2 EPS Estimate for ADC Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

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ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE ADCT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.83. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc sold 2,634,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $8,641,179.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,666,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,877.68. This trade represents a 17.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,880,415 shares of company stock worth $19,641,067. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 8,477,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,035 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,475,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,144 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of highly targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) designed to treat hematological malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. By marrying the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic payloads, the company aims to maximize tumor cell eradication while limiting off-target toxicity.

At the core of ADC Therapeutics' portfolio is loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl, a CD19-directed ADC that received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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