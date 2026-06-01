Q2 EPS Estimate for Arrow Electronics Lifted by Analyst

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics' current full-year earnings is $19.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics' FY2026 earnings at $17.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.22 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $224.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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