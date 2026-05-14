Q2 EPS Estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

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Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.58. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 548.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cartesian Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating on Cartesian Therapeutics and maintained a $25 price target , implying significant upside versus the current share price. Cartesian Therapeutics NASDAQ: RNAC Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a rating on Cartesian Therapeutics and maintained a , implying significant upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on May 19, which could help keep investor attention on its lead autoimmune-disease therapy program. Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

The company also announced it will participate in a on May 19, which could help keep investor attention on its lead autoimmune-disease therapy program. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s latest estimates still model continued losses across 2026 and 2027, reflecting the company’s pre-revenue, late clinical-stage profile. The firm now sees FY2026 EPS at ($4.38) and FY2027 EPS at ($3.79) .

HC Wainwright’s latest estimates still model across 2026 and 2027, reflecting the company’s pre-revenue, late clinical-stage profile. The firm now sees FY2026 EPS at and FY2027 EPS at . Negative Sentiment: The analyst trimmed near-term EPS forecasts for several periods, including Q2 2026 to ($0.89) from ($0.85), Q3 2026 to ($0.94) from ($0.92), and Q4 2026 to ($1.11) from ($1.00), signaling a slightly weaker earnings outlook. Cartesian Therapeutics NASDAQ: RNAC Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian's technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian's approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

Further Reading

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