Q2 EPS Estimate for Enliven Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

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Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $51.09 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 83.1% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 259,135 shares of the company's stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 594,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 141,060 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,870,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 271,406 shares of the company's stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 156,573 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $263,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,800. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock worth $1,113,888. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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