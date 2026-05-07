Q2 EPS Estimate for Lennox International Raised by Analyst

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Lennox International's current full-year earnings is $24.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International's Q3 2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.40 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $575.46.

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Lennox International Trading Up 3.8%

LII opened at $542.04 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $497.02 and its 200-day moving average is $502.89. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $434.06 and a 1-year high of $689.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,722.05. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lennox International by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lennox International

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennox International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised multiple near‑ and long‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, FY2030 and several quarterly metrics including Q2 2026/Q2 2027/Q1 2027/Q4 2026/Q4 2027), signaling stronger-than-expected durability in Lennox’s profit trajectory and supporting higher forward EPS expectations. MarketBeat Wolfe Research Coverage

Wolfe Research raised multiple near‑ and long‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, FY2030 and several quarterly metrics including Q2 2026/Q2 2027/Q1 2027/Q4 2026/Q4 2027), signaling stronger-than-expected durability in Lennox’s profit trajectory and supporting higher forward EPS expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Lennox presented at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth virtual conference (transcript available), which provides investors additional management commentary and color on end‑market demand and strategy but did not by itself change guidance. Lennox Presentation Transcript

Lennox presented at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Industrial Growth virtual conference (transcript available), which provides investors additional management commentary and color on end‑market demand and strategy but did not by itself change guidance. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe trimmed a couple of quarterly estimates (notably Q3 2026 and Q3 2027), indicating some expected softness or variability in near‑term margins or demand that could temper short‑term upside. MarketBeat Wolfe Research Coverage

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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