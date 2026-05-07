Q2 EPS Estimate for Oric Pharmaceuticals Lowered by Analyst

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC - Free Report) - HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oric Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oric Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.80.

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Oric Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $962.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 52,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $702,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $920,679.48. This trade represents a 43.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oric Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 305.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,641,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 2,742,475 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $19,642,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,258,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,854,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,138 shares of the company's stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 1,525,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,458,483 shares of the company's stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 1,223,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company's pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

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