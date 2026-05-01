Q2 EPS Estimate for Oruka Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16.

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ORKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.80.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of -0.54. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,887.24. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at $38,297,861.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock worth $1,089,745 over the last 90 days. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 333,340 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,640,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,753,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,711,000 after buying an additional 333,340 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Oruka Therapeutics News

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Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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