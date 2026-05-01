Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Q2 EPS Estimate for Oruka Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Oruka Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Oruka from ($0.65) to ($0.59), reiterated a “Buy” rating and set a $120 price target while trimming multi‑quarter and full‑year loss forecasts for 2026–2027.
  • Oruka beat expectations for its most recent quarter, reporting ($0.45) EPS versus a consensus ($0.61) loss, and currently holds a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near $120.80.
  • The company priced an upsized $700M public offering at $72.50 per share, providing funding for development but posing near‑term dilution and potential selling pressure for existing shareholders.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oruka Therapeutics.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of -0.54. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,887.24. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at $38,297,861.70. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock worth $1,089,745 over the last 90 days. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 333,340 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,640,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,753,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,711,000 after buying an additional 333,340 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Oruka Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oruka Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Oruka Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oruka Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Oruka Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines