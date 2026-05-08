Q2 EPS Estimate for Summit Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.58.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of -1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,654.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit's lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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