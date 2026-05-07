Q2 EPS Estimates for Biogen Reduced by Needham & Company LLC

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Biogen's current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Biogen's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.25 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.85 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.23.

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Biogen Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $190.68 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,408,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 39,074.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 798,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 796,735 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,931,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Biogen by 6,828.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 509,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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