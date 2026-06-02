Q2 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Increased by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current full-year earnings is $15.20 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Cheniere Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.50.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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