Q2 EPS Estimates for Five9 Decreased by Northland Securities

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) - Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Five9 in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Five9's current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Five9's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.53.

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Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Five9 has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Five9

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Further Reading

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