Q2 EPS Estimates for Freightcar America Reduced by Sidoti

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Freightcar America in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America's current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Freightcar America's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RAIL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freightcar America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Freightcar America from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Freightcar America Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. Freightcar America has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $64.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the third quarter worth $2,007,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the third quarter worth $352,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the third quarter worth $582,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freightcar America by 18.1% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 258,546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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