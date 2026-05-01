Q2 EPS Estimates for Galaxy Digital Raised by HC Wainwright

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Galaxy Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galaxy Digital's current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galaxy Digital's FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. Galaxy Digital had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLXY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Galaxy Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

GLXY stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of -57.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Insider Activity

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Galaxy Digital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

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