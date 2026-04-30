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Q2 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Decreased by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Hudbay Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Free Report) NYSE: HBM - Research analysts at Paradigm Capital cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$40.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$39.17.

Read Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.1%

HBM opened at C$30.73 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is C$31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.28. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$9.67 and a one year high of C$38.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 1,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$5,258,491.95. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Hudbay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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