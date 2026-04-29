Q2 EPS Estimates for Intel Boosted by Northland Securities

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel's current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Intel's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $422.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Essex Bank grew its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Intel by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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