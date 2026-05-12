Q2 EPS Estimates for MBX Biosciences Boosted by Analyst

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Lifesci Capital currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MBX Biosciences' current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MBX Biosciences' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15.

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MBX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 2.2%

MBX opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 18,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $525,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,334.57. This represents a 3.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,992,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,861,000.

MBX Biosciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MBX Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on MBX Biosciences to $70 from $50 and kept a buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations for the stock. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on MBX Biosciences to from $50 and kept a rating, signaling stronger upside expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: MBX Biosciences released initial Phase 1 data for MBX 4291 showing mean weight loss of 7% at 8 weeks and supporting the potential for once-monthly dosing , a positive sign for its obesity pipeline. GlobeNewswire

MBX Biosciences released for MBX 4291 showing and supporting the potential for , a positive sign for its obesity pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital reiterated a Strong-Buy view while modestly adjusting several earnings estimates for MBX, including a lower Q3 and Q4 outlook but a slightly better Q2 estimate. The revisions suggest analysts still like the story, even though near-term losses remain expected. MarketBeat

Lifesci Capital reiterated a view while modestly adjusting several earnings estimates for MBX, including a lower Q3 and Q4 outlook but a slightly better Q2 estimate. The revisions suggest analysts still like the story, even though near-term losses remain expected. Neutral Sentiment: The company also drew added investor attention from a Seeking Alpha transcript discussing its obesity therapeutics portfolio and clinical progress, but this appears more informational than directly market-moving. Seeking Alpha

The company also drew added investor attention from a Seeking Alpha transcript discussing its obesity therapeutics portfolio and clinical progress, but this appears more informational than directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital trimmed its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may weigh on sentiment because it points to weaker expected profitability in the near term. MarketBeat

Lifesci Capital trimmed its and EPS estimates, which may weigh on sentiment because it points to weaker expected profitability in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate slightly versus prior modeling, underscoring that MBX is still expected to post significant losses as it advances its pipeline. MarketBeat

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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