Q2 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Lowered by HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio's current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.22 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 102.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVB. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.51. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 852.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,708,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,109 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 359.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,000 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kerry Wentworth sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,560. This trade represents a 79.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. The trade was a 73.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,750 shares of company stock worth $1,339,118. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company's stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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