Q2 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Lowered by Zacks Research

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $11.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.07. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe's current full-year earnings is $39.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $10.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.94 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $12.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $44.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $305.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe to $426.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $322.93.

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RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $295.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $231.17 and a 52 week high of $318.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.07 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 24.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. RenaissanceRe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.73%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 151.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 65.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 235.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RenaissanceRe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2027, Q3 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 results, reinforcing expectations for stronger future profitability.

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2027, Q3 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 results, reinforcing expectations for stronger future profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some estimates were cut, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, showing the outlook is not uniformly improving.

Some estimates were cut, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, showing the outlook is not uniformly improving. Neutral Sentiment: The revised FY2027 estimate of $39.94 per share still remains close to the current consensus of $39.08, suggesting analysts are broadly in line on near-term earnings.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

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