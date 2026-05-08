Q2 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Free Report) - HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

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TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company's research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

Further Reading

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