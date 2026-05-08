Q2 EPS Estimates for TScan Therapeutics Cut by HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TScan Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.06. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 1,360.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan's approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company's pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TScan Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TScan Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While TScan Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here