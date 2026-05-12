Q2 EPS Estimates for Vir Biotechnology Cut by HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology's current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

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Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.70. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.84). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The firm had revenue of ($0.03) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company's stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 519,374 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 911,882 shares of the company's stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 215,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10,878.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,480,828 shares of the company's stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,038 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,306 shares of the company's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,555 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 42,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $413,175.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,812.25. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent Sabatini sold 7,711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $70,324.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 61,902 shares in the company, valued at $564,546.24. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,698. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Key Vir Biotechnology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

Further Reading

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