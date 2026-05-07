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Q2 EPS Estimates for VISN Decreased by Northland Securities

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Vistance Networks logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northland Securities cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Vistance Networks to $0.23 from $0.32 and projects Q3 EPS of $0.25, while the consensus full‑year EPS estimate stands at $0.81.
  • Vistance reported quarterly EPS of $0.34 (beating the $0.17 consensus) and revenue of $471.8M, up 21.6% year‑over‑year, and paid a $10.00 special dividend on April 27.
  • Analysts generally maintain a Hold rating on VISN with a consensus target price of $19.33 following recent rating and price‑target adjustments from firms including JPMorgan, Wall Street Zen, Zacks, Evercore and Weiss.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vistance Networks.

Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistance Networks in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Vistance Networks' current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Vistance Networks' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $471.80 million during the quarter. Vistance Networks had a negative return on equity of 136.98% and a net margin of 175.01%.The company's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VISN. Wall Street Zen cut Vistance Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Vistance Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore initiated coverage on Vistance Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Vistance Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistance Networks has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Stock Performance

Vistance Networks stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 0.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.39. Vistance Networks has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.59.

Vistance Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $10.00 dividend.

Vistance Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

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