Q2 EPS Forecast for Akamai Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies' current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $397,881,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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