Q2 EPS Forecast for NRx Pharmaceuticals Decreased by Analyst

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.14. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.43 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sjbenen Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company's stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NRx Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.23 from a prior forecast of a $0.13 profit, implying weaker short-term performance than previously expected. NRx Pharmaceuticals stock page

HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.23 from a prior forecast of a $0.13 profit, implying weaker short-term performance than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced near-term quarterly estimates, including Q2 2026 to $(0.05), Q3 2026 to $(0.06), and Q4 2026 to $(0.07), reinforcing concerns that losses may persist before growth improves. NRx Pharmaceuticals stock page

The firm also reduced near-term quarterly estimates, including Q2 2026 to $(0.05), Q3 2026 to $(0.06), and Q4 2026 to $(0.07), reinforcing concerns that losses may persist before growth improves. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, HC Wainwright still expects a turnaround later on, with FY2027 EPS estimated at $0.67, FY2028 at $2.49, and FY2029 at $4.51, suggesting long-term upside remains in the analyst’s view. NRx Pharmaceuticals stock page

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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