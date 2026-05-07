Q2 EPS Forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Lowered by Analyst

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $492.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.36). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 121.50% and a return on equity of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,571.92. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel's lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

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