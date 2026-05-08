Q2 EPS Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 490.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.19%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.82. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: VRDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company's lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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