Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock's previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.75.

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Q2 Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,966. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $96.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 31,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,547,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,067,185.75. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 20,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,082,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,109.48. This represents a 19.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,702,472. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Key Stories Impacting Q2

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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