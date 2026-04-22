Q2 (QTWO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $214.3610 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Q2 Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,599,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,807,466.25. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 31,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,547,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,067,185.75. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 411,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,702,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 592.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 92.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Q2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Research lowered Q2 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Q2 from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Q2

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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