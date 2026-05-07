Q3 Earnings Estimate for Powell Industries Issued By Sidoti

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Powell Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries' current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Powell Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

POWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Powell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "hold" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $142.33 to $160.33 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $196.75.

Get Powell Industries alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $320.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $325.94.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.12 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Powell Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,568,539.96. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 149,334 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $25,000,004.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,796,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,682,087.62. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,688 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,053 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladiem LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 200.4% during the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $13,848,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 15,570.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Powell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Powell landed a large data‑center “mega” order worth $400M+ and outlined a potential $70M–$100M capacity expansion option to meet that demand — a clear near‑term revenue and backlog catalyst. Article Title

Powell landed a large data‑center “mega” order worth $400M+ and outlined a potential $70M–$100M capacity expansion option to meet that demand — a clear near‑term revenue and backlog catalyst. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated/raised coverage and lifted its price target (recently moved up to $360 with an Overweight), providing institutional validation and incremental buying interest. Article Title

JPMorgan initiated/raised coverage and lifted its price target (recently moved up to $360 with an Overweight), providing institutional validation and incremental buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and filings highlight record orders and a roughly $1.8B backlog, signaling multi‑year growth visibility tied to cloud/AI infrastructure spending. This helps explain investor appetite despite near‑term EPS misses. Article Title

Company commentary and filings highlight record orders and a roughly $1.8B backlog, signaling multi‑year growth visibility tied to cloud/AI infrastructure spending. This helps explain investor appetite despite near‑term EPS misses. Positive Sentiment: Powell was highlighted among the top performing dividend stocks YTD, reflecting strong share performance and momentum that can attract momentum and dividend‑focused flows. Article Title

Powell was highlighted among the top performing dividend stocks YTD, reflecting strong share performance and momentum that can attract momentum and dividend‑focused flows. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09/share (payable June 17, ex‑div May 20) — signals stability but the yield is small, so it’s more a signal than a material return driver. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09/share (payable June 17, ex‑div May 20) — signals stability but the yield is small, so it’s more a signal than a material return driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media narratives are framing Powell as an AI‑infrastructure beneficiary (every AI GPU needs power infrastructure), a thematic tailwind that supports a re‑rating but is dependent on continued hyperscaler capex. Article Title

Analyst and media narratives are framing Powell as an AI‑infrastructure beneficiary (every AI GPU needs power infrastructure), a thematic tailwind that supports a re‑rating but is dependent on continued hyperscaler capex. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed consensus on EPS and revenue and margins slipped, which is the primary near‑term negative; investors are looking past this due to the large orders/backlog but it remains a risk if margins don’t recover. Article Title

Q2 results missed consensus on EPS and revenue and margins slipped, which is the primary near‑term negative; investors are looking past this due to the large orders/backlog but it remains a risk if margins don’t recover. Neutral Sentiment: 10‑K notes a stable risk profile with no new material changes — supportive for investors seeking governance/transparency but not an immediate price mover. Article Title

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Powell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Powell Industries wasn't on the list.

While Powell Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here