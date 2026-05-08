Q3 Earnings Estimate for Unisys Issued By Sidoti (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Unisys' current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Unisys' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UIS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unisys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.67.

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Unisys Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. Unisys has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $415.64 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $3,235,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,339 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,088,380 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,864 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 468,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,555 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 336,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company's stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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