Q3 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Issued By Zacks Research

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Energizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energizer's current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. Energizer's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. Energizer has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 51.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 93.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,025,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,425,302.75. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,215 shares of company stock worth $361,302 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Energizer's payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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