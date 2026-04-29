Q3 EPS Estimate for Cheniere Energy Boosted by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy's Q1 2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $259.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.26. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 9.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cheniere declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (record May 11, payable May 19), implying a ~0.8% yield and signaling continued free cash flow and shareholder returns. This is being highlighted across company and financial sites as a sign of strength. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share (record May 11, payable May 19), implying a ~0.8% yield and signaling continued free cash flow and shareholder returns. This is being highlighted across company and financial sites as a sign of strength. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on LNG (from $285 to $288) and kept an Outperform rating, citing Cheniere as an S&P 500 candidate — a modest bullish signal from an institutional analyst that can attract index-watch and institutional flows. Scotiabank Raises Cheniere Energy (LNG) Price Target

Scotiabank raised its price target on LNG (from $285 to $288) and kept an Outperform rating, citing Cheniere as an S&P 500 candidate — a modest bullish signal from an institutional analyst that can attract index-watch and institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Reports that global LNG output has dropped (~8%) because of conflict-related disruptions are tightening supply and lifting near-term market volatility — a backdrop that generally supports higher LNG contract and spot prices, benefiting large U.S. exporters like Cheniere. Global Supply Shock Rattles LNG Production

Reports that global LNG output has dropped (~8%) because of conflict-related disruptions are tightening supply and lifting near-term market volatility — a backdrop that generally supports higher LNG contract and spot prices, benefiting large U.S. exporters like Cheniere. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere Partners declared quarterly distributions, reinforcing cash yield and cash-flow visibility across the corporate/partnership structure — supportive for investor sentiment on the group. Cheniere Partners Declares Quarterly Distributions

Cheniere Partners declared quarterly distributions, reinforcing cash yield and cash-flow visibility across the corporate/partnership structure — supportive for investor sentiment on the group. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/deep-dive pieces highlight stable cash flows for LNG shipping and commodity-linked businesses (e.g., Capital Clean Energy Carriers). These provide context on the sector’s cash-generative profile but are not specific to Cheniere’s near-term catalysts. Capital Clean Energy Carriers: Stable LNG Cash Flows

Industry/deep-dive pieces highlight stable cash flows for LNG shipping and commodity-linked businesses (e.g., Capital Clean Energy Carriers). These provide context on the sector’s cash-generative profile but are not specific to Cheniere’s near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: New gas discoveries by major producers (e.g., Eni’s finds in Mozambique/Indonesia) point to longer-term supply additions that could ease price pressure down the road and weigh on margins for exporters if they materialize into new LNG export capacity. Eni's Gas Discoveries Power Its Push to Capture Rising LNG Demand

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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