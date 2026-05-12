Q3 EPS Estimate for Molina Healthcare Lowered by Analyst

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare's FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS.

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MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $6,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 68.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 98,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $4,467,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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